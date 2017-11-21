Search paused for Wash. hunter

Stevenson (AP) — The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 18 suspended search efforts for a 37-year-old elk hunter reported overdue in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

Skamania County Sheriff Dave Brown said Joel Presler, last had contact with his family on Saturday.

After four days of organized search efforts there have been no clues that have assisted in finding Presler.



With assistance from the King County Sheriff’s Office air wing unit, the search area was flown by helicopter. Observers in the helicopter reported good visibility in the search area and they were unable to detect any tracks or other clues that might have been associated with Presler.