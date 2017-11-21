Sheriff Log, Nov. 5 to 18

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Nov. 11 — AGA Road — Assault reported.

Nov. 12 — Pinemont — Assault reported to have occurred Nov. 11.

Nov. 15 — Riordan Hill, 4700 block — Male contacted regarding an assault complaint.

Nov. 16 — Bailey Road — Male arrested for assault IV and harassment.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Nov. 9 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Juvenile male cited for possession of marijuana.

Nov. 15 — Wy’east Road, 3000 block — Juvenile cited for possession of marijuana.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:

Nov. 8 — Neal Creek Mill Road, 3100 block — Criminal mischief complaint reported.

Nov. 13 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Juvenile cited for disorderly conduct.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Nov. 10 — Methodist Road — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and hit and run with property damage.

Nov. 14 — Sunset Road, 1300 block — Male arrested for felony driving while revoked and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Nov. 18 — I-84 at milepost 45, Cascade Locks — Deputy responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision. A male was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Nov. 6 — Belmont Drive, 2600 block — Female contacted regarding a hit and run complaint. The suspect was later arrested by Hood River City Police.

Nov. 8 — Highway 35 at milepost 94 — Deputy covered a non-injury passenger car vs. deer motor vehicle crash.

Nov. 12 — I-84 — Deputy assisted the Oregon State Police in a pursuit that began at milepost 60 eastbound. The pursuit was terminated in the City of Hood River because of safety concerns.

Nov. 13 — Highway 35 at milepost 92 — Male arrested for misdemeanor driving while suspended following a traffic stop. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Nov. 13 — Highway 35 near Odell — Deputies responded to a traffic crash. No injuries were reported.

Nov. 16 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Motor vehicle crash reported.

Nov. 17 — Tucker Road, 1000 block — Deputies responded to a single vehicle, non-injury traffic crash.

Nov. 17 — Winston Road, 1700 block — Deputy responded to a two car motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.

Nov. 18 — Highway 35 near milepost 92 — Deputy responded to a single vehicle, non-injury rollover crash in Parkdale.

Nov. 18 — Highway 35 near milepost 74 — Deputy responded to a single vehicle, non-injury crash in Parkdale.

Nov. 19 — Eastside Road, 1500 block — Male arrested for failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run).

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Nov. 9 — State Street, 300 block — Juvenile male arrested for a probation violation.

Nov. 9 — SW John Quincy Court, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested on an active warrant.

Nov. 16 — Cascade Locks — Male arrested for violating a restraining order.

Nov. 16 — Bailey Road, 6000 block — Female arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Multnomah County and lodged at NORCOR.

Nov. 16 — Frankton Road — Restraining order violation reported.

Nov. 18 — Wy’east Road, 3000 block — Male arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, criminal mischief III and a probation violation. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Theft or burglary:

Nov. 6 — Henderson Road, 800 block — Female contacted regarding a theft complaint.

Nov. 7 — NW WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Deputy responded to a reported theft.

Nov. 9 — Trout Creek Ridge Road, 6400 block — Deputy responded to a reported burglary.

Nov. 12 — SE Chinookan Drive, 1100 block — Theft reported.

Other:

Nov. 9 — Miller Road — Death investigation conducted.

Nov. 11 — Clear Creek Road — Unattended death reported.

Nov. 18 — Graves Road, 3400 block — Deputy responded to a report of kittens being thrown out the window of a vehicle.