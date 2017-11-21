YESTERYEARS: Hood River will soon have its own aviation school in 1927

1917 — 100 years ago

Another large consignment of yarn was received Monday by the local Red Cross chapter, which brings total purchases of yarn made by Hood River nearly to the $1000 mark. It is imperative that all of the sweaters, wristlets and socks that can possibly be made by the women of the country should be turned into the Supply Department at the earliest possible dates.

VERBATIM: Highway 35 Work Begun? Percy Bucklin, chairman of the Hood River Chamber of Commerce resource development committee, reports increased activity on the long-awaited Highway 35 improvement this week. Mr. Bucklin, on a recent trip along the Mount Hood Loop route, reports two survey crews working full time along the scenic highway. He called this “the first factual evidence of actual improvement on Highway 35.” “They certainly aren’t doing all that surveying for no reason,” he opined. The local banker said that the survey work was being done above the East Fork bridge on the mountain road. Highway 35, long a bottleneck to rapid traffic, was the target last year of a drive by the local chamber and the Neal Creek Lumber Company to gain improved access to timber regions around Mount Hood. After a series of meetings, the highway department agreed to proceed toward straightening and improving the crooked road, “as funds are made available.” The contract is being let by the State Highway Department, although the funds for the work come from the Bureau of Public Roads. — Hood River News, November 14, 1957

1927 — 90 years ago

Hood River will shortly have its own aviation school, in charge of and run by a Hood River aviator. Lieut. A.W. Davis, well known here as one of the best aviators in the Northwest, has been appointed to the Mackenzie-Goof Aviation Col., of Portland, to be in charge of and instructor at a new branch to be established in Hood River, and Lieut. Davis expects he will be ready to start budding aviators in their training at the first of the coming month. Lieut. Davis now has 10 local men signed up for a course of training and others are making their plans to learn to fly in anticipation of later entering what is the coming big industry in the United States.

1937 — 80 years ago

At the suggestion of Charles T. Howe, Hood River businessmen and other town folk are now planning to form a caravan, which will, on Dec. 3, motor to the valley town of Odell, with the object of joining Odellians in their celebration of the completion of their new high school unit, expected on that date. For many years, residents of the central valley have urged their need for more accommodation for their increasing high school population, but financial conditions and other obstacles blocked building of the unit until this year, when at a special election, a majority of votes indorsed a bond issue, which also included provision of new units at Parkdale and Barrett and improvements at Pine Grove and Cascade Locks. A picture of the new Parkdale high school recently appeared in the News.

1947 — 70 years ago

A change in Hood River city traffic, in which eastbound trucks would be routed on State Street instead of Oak Street, was approved by the city council Monday evening. Approval of the new truck route, which had been considered some time ago by the council, followed the reading of a letter from the Oregon Motor Transport Association which had requested such an alternative route for trucks. The new route, it was pointed out at the meeting, would relieve congestion on oak Street and would prove of benefit to truckers, motorists and Hood River pedestrians. To facilitate the new route, several blinker lights would have to be installed. Two possible locations for the blinker lights are the intersections of Ninth and State streets and Oak and 13th streets.

1957 — 60 years ago

Three hundred and fifty-five years of club work were represented by 4-H members at the Odell and Parkdale annual 4-H achievement programs last Tuesday. At these programs, the boys and girls received pins, certificates and special wards for their outstanding accomplishments during the past year. Sally Sharkey of Parkdale was the recipient of a gold medal and certificate for 10 years of club work. Joan Yasui of Odell received, besides a six-year certificate, a $100 college scholarship from the Oregon Wheat Commission for her accomplishments in a cake baking contest at the state fair, a 4-H summer school scholarship for winning the junior bread baking contest at the state fair, and a gold medal for a dairy foods demonstration.

1967 — 50 years ago

Nothing goes faster than that last month before Christmas. Seems like there’s just never enough time to really enjoy the season. One way to ease the hectic last-minute rush is to get that Christmas shopping started — and completed — earlier than usual! And there is no better time to start than this weekend … and no better place to go than Hood River. This issue of the Hood River News is completely full of messages from your friendly Hood River shopkeeper, telling you of what’s available for Christmas giving this year. You’ll enjoy shopping in Hood River … and you’ll have a more enjoyable holiday season … if you shop early.

1977 — 40 years ago

Kindly Mother Nature gave Hood River County a gentle snow warning on Friday and Saturday, then clobbered the area with up to a foot of fluff Monday night. Snow was reported to be fairly uniform throughout the valley Tuesday morning, ranging from 10 inches early in the morning at the lower elevations to 16 inches in some of the upper elevations.

1987 — 30 years ago

Oregon’s Water Resources Commission approved preliminary steps to counter potential water shortages in the Mosier area during a meeting Nov. 20 at the Multnomah County Courthouse. According to Ken Lite, a department hydrogeologist who attended the meeting, commissioners “gave us direction to approach the City of Mosier and discuss reconstructing their well.” Lite said the city well contributes to poor groundwater conditions in the area, since it “co-mingles” water from different aquifers. An initial department report on the Mosier groundwater situation suggests the possibility of Pomona aquifer shortages within five years.

1997 — 20 years ago

A water reservoir for Cascade Locks, a new deck for the Hood River Bridge and an improvement project at the Port of Cascade Locks’ industrial park top the county’s economic development priority list. The 15-item list, prioritized by the Hood River County Economic Development Committee, was approved by the county commissioners Monday. The list sets the county’s preferences for funding through the State Community Economic Revitalization Team process, a joint state-federal program funded through the federal Northwest Economic Adjustment Initiative. The county’s list includes 11 construction project funding requests and four technical assistance applications.

2007 — 10 years ago

These are exciting times for Michael Becker, eighth grade science teacher at Hood River Middle School — and for his students and middle school students throughout the district. Becker had two pieces of great news for the school board last week: A $30,000 donation by Marie Asai will make the school’s greenhouse project a reality, and — even bigger — a new trust fund is being established by the Hood River Alpinees that will give middle school students in the district an enhanced outdoor education for years to come.

— Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer