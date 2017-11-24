Gorge boys U11 soccer team wins Presidents Cup tournament

The U11 Gorge Scorpions capped off an undefeated regular season in the fall with a Presidents Cup tournament championship this past weekend in Portland at Buckman Field.

The Scorpions, an affiliate of the Bridlemile soccer club (BSC) under the Oregon Gorge division, only allowed three goals in their five games played at the tournament; including a shutout in the championship game against a talented club team from Tigard.

A 2-0 victory over Tigard’s 4-H Arsenal Fernando pushed the Scorpions to a 5-0 record in this tournament as they outscored their opponents in these matchups 22 goals to three.

The Scorpions opened this tournament with a dominant 7-0 victory over a Lincoln youth soccer program from Portland.

The boys would carry their opening Presidents Cup tournament game momentum into the remaining four games.

In their final game before bracket play, the boys shutout an Ashland club team 3-0 and were awarded the top seed heading into the playoffs.

And in their first-round playoff game they showed why they were the number one seed beating a Willamette club team 6-1 to move to the semifinals.

With the competition improving in each round, the boys were tested in their semifinal game against Bend’s club team affiliated with the Portland Timbers.

But the Scorpions were able to pull away with a 4-2 win to advance to the finals; where they would ultimately win the championship beating the Tigard club team 2-0.

The U11 Gorge Scorpions is made up of kids from North Bonneville, White Salmon, Bingen, Cascade Locks, Hood River, The Dalles, Parkdale, Odell, Pine Grove and Portland.

“These kids have worked hard all year,” said Head Coach Al Lara. “They deserve this.”