Highway 30 update

A six-mile stretch of the Historic Columbia River Highway between Larch Mountain and Bridal Veil reopened to the public Wednesday morning, after an 11-week closure.

The road has been closed since Sept. 4, two days after the start of the Eagle Creek fire. While the eminent hazard trees and rock fall dangers have been mitigated, travelers need to remember that a landslide and hazard threat remains.

The Multnomah Falls Lodge parking area on Interstate 84 may re-open by the end of the year.

Much of the waterfall alley west of Cascade Locks has remained closed due to Eagle Creek fire damage and safety issues, but the announcement marks a first step toward restoring public access.