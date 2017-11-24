Hood River Lions give $68,303 in grants

The Hood River Lions Club will be handing out checks totaling $68,303 in early December to 13 non-profit organizations in Hood River County.

All of the grants will help different entities which provide meals-on-wheels, a summer lunch program, books for kids, soccer goals, a neighborhood playground, safety cribs for kids, youth scholarships for college and athletic equipment, an AED defibrillator, the Christmas Project, and display cases for the county’s Heritage Council.

The Hood River service organization of 79 years also provides funds for it scouting program and HRVHS Leo’s club, and the Leaders for Tomorrow program.

“We continue to be thankful for the individual who many years ago gave the club a generous monetary gift,” said Lions Foundation President Leonard Wood.

The funds will be given Dec. 12 at the club’s weekly meeting at the Hood River Valley Adult Center.

The Lions Foundation distribution is an annual fall tradition made possible by an anonymous $1 million gift made 20 years ago.