HRV nordic ski team looks for strength in numbers for both boys and girls

HRV Nordic skis in the competitive Oregon Interscholastic Ski Racing Association (OISRAA) Northern league against league dominators from Central Oregon, including Summit and Bend.

Despite those teams having 40-plus members and the depth to match, HRV Nordic is always a force to be reckoned with.



In fact, last year, the 11-member boys team took second in the state (combined Northern and Southern teams), while the six-member girls team took third.

This year, the team is looking forward to solid early season practice time on snow to get ready for their first meet on Dec. 9.

This will be a 5K Classic ski race at Mt. Bachelor and will be sure to shake the dust off.



Coach Joe Dolan is joined this year by assistant coaches David McIntosh, Ken Peterson, and Holly Wood. Assistant Coach Carol Birdsell will participate as soon as she recovers from an ankle injury.



Longtime team leader Bonnie Lambert has worked tirelessly to organize and plan for the season.



However, Coach Dolan points out that all the parents help drive and ski with the team. “This team would not be possible without Bonnie’s energy and direction along with intense parent support,” said Dolan.



Parents help fundraise, drive skiers to practice and meets, wax, and manage racers, clothing, snacks, and equipment.



Team captains for the boys team this year are Muir Emmons, Ben Kaden, and Finn Peterson. They are strong and experienced racers and expected to have consistent finishes in the top 20.



They will be leading a crew of new and returning skiers including: Aiden Wood, Ethan Fowler, and Niko Swihart.



Many of the new skiers come from other sports which will help them gain fitness and skill quickly.

On the girls’ side, there will be more of a re-building push with three experienced racers returning.



Lyric Emmons, Celia Acosta and Davis McIntosh will be leading a pack of mostly freshmen girls.

Ivy MacDonald will also be returning as a guest skier (from White Salmon).



However, the new skiers are all excellent athletes with a lot of enthusiasm and it won’t take long for their skis to catch up to the pack.