Kegler's Corner: Buntings Tops Fraternal

Buntings Auto won the first round in the competitive Wednesday night Fraternal league at Hood River’s 10 pin fun spot, Orchard Lanes. This puts Buntings in the roll-off for their league championship that will be held at the end of the season. Bowling for Buntings are John Riggleman, Mike Bosse and Ed Busick. Congrats to Buntings; it’s always fun to see some upstarts take it to the big boys. This is what makes league bowling so great.

Team of the Week: Austin Dehart, +205 (853 series); Nate Lain, +163 (763 series); Josh Worth, +159 (813 series); Amber Miller, +155 (800 series); Lance Nielsen, +150 (801 series).

Our team of the week really posted some huge scores. Just look at those big series numbers with handicap. Four 800’s, that’s hot! In addition to the fab five, four other bowlers beat their averages by over 100 pins. Most of the time they would have made the big five.

Shaiyan Brittle rolled another scratch 600 series in the Industrial with a smoking hot 623 that included three 200 games.

Shaiyan is improving at light speed and has become a force to be reckoned with. Just a stick back was another youngster, Kristen Kawachi, who notched a beautiful scratch 209 game in the Tuesday Nite Mixed. Newcomer Geoff Wallin found the lanes to his liking in the County league where he racked up a mighty fine scratch 220 game that boosted him 118 pins over his average for the session. And, Richard Lively found the range in the senior Colts & Fillies where he topped his average by 107 sticks for the three gamer.

Top scratch efforts included The Dalles pro Jeff Miller who popped a fine 736 set in the Industrial that was highlighted by a big-time 289 game.

Lynn Spellman spun the sticks silly in the Colts & Fillies with a nifty 721 series that was capped by a huge 280 game.

And, Josh Worth powered a sweet finish with strike filled 277 and 268 games to notch a cool 702 series.

Great bowling everybody!

League reports:

Monday night Industrial league: Jeff Miller, 289 game and 736 series; Shaiyan Brittle, 221, 201, 201 games and 623 series; Nancy Asai, 222, 215 games and 620 series; Matt Hodges, 243 game; Carl Casey, 241 game; Kevin Harris, 237 game; Patrick Olson, 235 game.

Tuesday morning ladies Workshirkers league: Bernie Keys, 233, 203 games and 594 series; Nancy Asai, 206 and 205 games.

Tuesday Nite Mixed league: Josh Worth, 277, 268 games and 702 series; Patrick Olson, 235 game and 663 series; Chad Mason, 661 series; Mike Parke, 247 game and 656 series; Bryan Mason, 235 game and 655 series; Nancy Asai, 277 game and 623 series; Ken Espersen, 236 game; Ciena Brittle, 232 game; Kristen Kawachi, 209 game; Amber Miller, 201 game; Judy Mason, 200 game.

Wednesday afternoon Senior Colts & Fillies league: Lynn Spellman, 280, 244 games and 721 series; Ken Kramer, 256, 224 games and 655 series; Karen Baumsteiger, 208 game and 496 series; John Lyon, 203 game.

Wednesday night Fraternal league: Austin Dehart, 236 game and 676 series; Bryan Mason, 254 game and 671 series; Lance Nielsen, 235 game and 663 series; Jeff Miller, 246 game and 659 series; John Riggleman, 247, 235 games and 652 series; Roger Montavon, 249 game; Josh Worth, 236 game; Ken Kramer, 236 game.

Thursday afternoon Senior Lads & Lassies league: Len Allen, 223 game and 583 series; Bernie Keys, 211 game and 549 series; Ed Busick, 241 game; George Buck, 204 game.

County league: Rod Pratt, 204 game and 584 series; Nate Lain, 232 game; Paul Dethma, 225 and 201 games; Geoff Wallin, 220 game.