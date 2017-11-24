Leisure, hospitality grows despite seasonal losses

Hood River County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell by a scant 0.1 percentage point in October to 3.7 percent. Ranked among Oregon’s 36 counties, Hood River’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate finished second to Benton County’s 3.3 percent.

Over the year, Hood River County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell by 0.4 percentage point.

Hood River County lost 140 nonfarm jobs in October, dropping to 11,580. Private-industry job losses were concentrated in food services and drinking places, where a drop of 110 cut its total to 1,250. Accommodation also felt the pinch, cutting 50 jobs to total 440. Retail trade (-30) and manufacturing (-20) also cut jobs in October. Government cut its payrolls by 20 in October, falling to 1,490.

Private industry employment rose by 450 jobs over the year ending in October to total 10,090, an increase of 4.7 percent. Professional and business services led Hood River County’s private industry growth, rising by 140 jobs to total 1,140 (up 4 percent). Retail trade also impressed, with an increase of 110 jobs pushing its total to 1,430 (8.3 percent). Mining, logging, and construction (up 70); manufacturing (up 70); leisure and hospitality (up 40); and education and health services (up 30) also performed well over the year.

Wasco County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was essentially unchanged in October, rising by 0.1 percentage point to 4.4 percent. Wasco County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate ranked as Oregon’s 10th lowest, with Benton County’s 3.3 percent leading all counties. Over the year, Wasco County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell by just 0.2 percentage point.

Nonfarm payroll employment suffered a loss of 70 in October, dropping Wasco County’s total to 10,590 jobs.