‘The Little Prince’ auditions scheduled for Dec. 11-12

Open auditions are announced for “The Little Prince,” directed by Nicole Scribner, at Columbia Center for the Arts, Dec. 11-12 at 6:30 p.m. People of all ages are invited to audition.

A stranded aviator comes across a mysterious little prince in the middle of the Sahara Desert. As the aviator pieces together the story of The Little Prince’s journey, he comes to a new understanding of how we relate to each other and learns that what is essential is invisible to the eye.

Four to 10 actors are needed (some double casting is possible depending on turnout), including The Little Prince, a young boy who fell from the sky, 8-12 years old. This role could be played by someone a little older if they are youthful.