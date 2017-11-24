‘National Pear Month’ marked in December

To kick off the 13th year of the U.S. Department of Agriculture proclaiming December to be National Pear Month, Pear Bureau Northwest/USA Pears is once again implementing promotional efforts on a global scale. On Dec. 2, consumers around the world will have the chance to engage with pears in person and online through juicy and delicious samples, games, prizes and more as part of World Pear Day.



There will be opportunities to connect with pear lovers from all over the world by visiting USA Pears on social media (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook) and using and following the #WorldPearDay hashtag.

Kevin Moffitt, president and CEO of Pear Bureau Northwest, sees the event as an effective way to connect directly with consumers. “USA Pears is once again promoting World Pear Day to kick off National Pear Month in December. In this second year, we will be attempting to break or set some world records for pear sampling by consumers worldwide.”

World Pear Day is the ideal time to celebrate the abundance and variety of USA Pears, now at their peak and available worldwide.

The ten varieties of pears grown in Washington and Oregon include: Green Anjou, Red Anjou, Bartlett, Red Bartlett, Bosc, Comice, Concorde, Forelle, Seckel and Starkrimson.

Retailers interested in participating in World Pear Day by hosting a sampling event and/or promoting the day in any way can visit trade.usapears.com/world-pear-day for additional info.