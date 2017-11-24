OSAA alignment: things to know about the upcoming sports year

After a year of brainstorming, the Oregon School Activities Association classification and districting committee has put together a final plan for the 2018-2022 high school sports seasons.

OSAA’s biggest problem when developing this plan and a main reason for this drastic change revolves around the 6A classification and the three strong sport schools from Bend: Ridgeview, Mountain View and Summit.

The problem was finding where these schools would be the best fit in 6A, and after extensive thought the committee decided that the Greater Valley Conference was where these schools needed to be.

The Greater Valley Conference makes up schools from the Salem region including McKay, McNary, South Salem, Sprague and West Salem.

It has taken many years to get it right, but these three Bend schools are finally going to be where they belong competing against 6A competition.

The move from 5A to 6A for the Bend schools means that the 5A district is also getting a few of its own changes.

The amount of schools in 5A will not change (33), but new conferences will be formed, and teams will be moved around; this includes Hood River Valley High School.

HRV will remain in the 5A district in this new four-year plan, but will move into a new conference as their current league, the Columbia River Conference, will no longer exist next season.

From 2018-2022, the Eagles will be a part of the Intermountain Conference.

The Intermountain conference will be made up of six teams: The Dalles, Pendleton, Redmond, Ridgeview, Crook County and Hood River.

Although this league will be the smallest 5A conference throughout the state, it’s still an upgrade from the four-team conference HRV is currently in.

The change means no more bye weeks because the new league offers both an even and larger number of schools participating within the conference.

There is however, one thing that still hasn’t been decided by the OSAA committee and that’s the standing of HRV football.

Football could potentially see movement over to another district, but as of now it’s up in the air.

Overview of OSAA four-year plan 6A – 1A:

The 6A district removes Willamette and West Albany, bringing them to 5A. Then with the addition of the three Bend schools, 6A for the upcoming high school sports year will have a total of 53 schools. Class 5A will total 33 schools, both these numbers are identical to this year’s (52 and 33). The 4A district will drop from 40 schools to 33 and 3A will also lower their number from 43 to 36. Class 2A goes from 44 to 48 and 1A increases to 85 schools from 82.

For more information about the proposed districts and other high school sports news in the upcoming school year, visit www.osaa.org.