The Porch for Nov. 25 edition

WELL SAID: “Drink and be thankful to the host! What seems insignificant when you have it, is important when you need it.” — Franz Grillparzer

WELL DONE: This year, White Salmon and Hood River will place menorahs alongside the community Christmas trees. The menorahs are a contribution by the Hood River Havurah Group, a community of Jews throughout the Columbia River Gorge who gather to celebrate holidays and pass on traditions to the next generation.

When the Havurah group first approached Hood River with the idea of donating a menorah to the tree display, Mayor Paul Blackburn was enthusiastic and offered to personally help cover costs. With Blackburn’s help, the Havurah group was able to purchase two 52-inch-tall outdoor Menorahs. One will be donated to Hood River, and the other to White Salmon through White Salmon Community Partners.

The candles of the menorah will be illuminated to mark the eight days of Hanukkah, which begins this year on Dec. 12.

MAYER season be bright: The Unrelated Mayers (Tim Mayer, keys, and Char Mayer, vocals) are making a rare appearance Friday, Dec. 1 from 6-9 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Hotel in the Valentino Lounge. They will be doing a mix of Christmas tunes and standards. Tim writes that this is the first time in a long while the duo has performed together, and that he “pulled Char out of retirement or whatever she has been doing lately. It should be a real treat.”

BUMPER Sticker of the Week: “Caffeine is not a crime.”

BAH, BOOK-BUG: On Wednesday, a crime we have not heard of before: as reported to Hood River Police, some selfish person took all the books out of a Little Library in Hood River. These are the neighborhood community bookshelves located in five or six places around town where anyone may “take one or leave one.” But not ALL of them.

The Little Library needs replenishment, and I plan to start with an excellent — and fitting — book I have at home: “The Book Thief.”

SEASONINGS: Interesting wording at the Christmas tree lot just set up at 12th and Belmont, funds going to a Christian camp for young people. The new sign reads, “Christmas Trees and Kids.” Presumably they will charge by the foot, for Nobles, Grands, and Teenagers.

— Kirby Neumann-Rea