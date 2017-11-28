Business Notes for Nov. 29

Free parking downtown Dec. 11-26

The City of Hood River’s downtown free parking period runs Dec. 11 to Dec. 26. Time limits will be enforced, along with other violations.

Sustain, StruckSured hold open house

Sustain and StruckSured Interiors will hold a showroom grand re-opening Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at Sustain on State Street next to 2nd Wind Sports, said owner Samantha Struck. The community is welcome to the event, and small bites and drinks will be provided.

The Darling Boutique moves to Oak

The Darling Boutique owner Rachel McAllister announces that her shop, located for several years on Third Street, has recently moved to a new location at 104 Oak St.

Art on Oak gallery adds artists

Art On Oak in Hood River has added artists Mark Nilsson, painter and muralist, and Mary Mosier, who transforms discarded items. The gallery, at 302 Oak, now has 30 artists displaying works from oil paintings to painted kitchen towels. The gallery will be open during downtown holiday festivities Friday night, with complimentary warm drinks and artists on hand, and will start extended hours on Dec. 13.

Logsdon, pFriem pour at Holiday Fest

Two Hood River breweries will participate in the 22nd

annual Holiday Ale Festival, Nov. 29 through Dec. 3 at Pioneer Courthouse Square in Portland.

Logsdon Farmhouse Ales will serve Gnome for the Holidays, a Bourbon barrel aged Belgian strong dark with cocoa nibs and pFriem Family Brewers is pouring Juicy Winter Ale, a juicier version of the brewery's award-winning winter ale.

The Northwest’s only outdoor winter beer festival — which is tented and heated — will feature 55 craft beers, ciders and meads in the main lineup, all of which are made or blended specifically for the event.

Event hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.