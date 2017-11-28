Entertainment Update for Nov. 29 edition

McDougall at Rivertap Dec. 8

Portland-based Mcdougall celebrates the release of his latest album, “Reaching for Some Light,” with a Northwest tour that includes Rivertap in The Dalles on Friday, Dec. 8; 703 E Second St., The Dalles, 541-296-7870.

Free Hugger at Slopeswell

Free Hugger is playing at Slopeswell on Friday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. Join Andy Roof, Marge Gale and Sam Bauer for originals — plus rock, bluegrass and blues covers. Slopeswell Cider Co., 1021 12th St. No. 102, Hood River, 541-436-4646.

Unrelated Mayers Dec. 1

"The Unrelated Mayers with Tim Mayer on keys and Char Mayer on vocals are making a rare appearance Friday, Dec. 1 from 6-9 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Hotel in the Valentino Lounge. Expect a mix of Christmas tunes and standards. Columbia Gorge Hotel, 4000 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5566.

Kit Garoutte at White Buffalo

Kit Garoutte performs at the White Buffalo Thursday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. Garoutte is a soulful singer/songwriter and a guitarist extrordinaire. The White Buffalo Wine Bar & Bistro. 4040 Westcliff Drive. Hood River.

The Pale Ales at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

Friday, Dec. 1, 6-9 p.m.

The Pale Ales are a three-piece acoustic folk-rock band playing covers and originals, incoporating three-part harmonies and melodic guitar solos. The band consists of Rob Guidera on guitar and vocals, Glen Holmberg on guitar and vocals, and George Bentz on bass guitar.

Friday, Dec. 8, 6-9 p.m.

Ugly Sweater Holiday Party Featuring Kay Floria: Join us for a holiday sing along, ugly sweater contest extravaganza! Floria will be providing music and helping us get into the holiday spirit. We encourage you to beg, borrow, and steal the ugliest sweater you can find or make. Ugly sweaters receive Happy Hour pricing all night long. The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Pink Floyd tribute Dec. 8-9

Pigs on the Wing, Portland’s Pink Floyd cover band, returns to the Bingen Theater for two nights in December. Critics say, “Pigs on the Wing bring an intense, high energy experience to the table that is both true to the original and unapologetic in its interpretation of the music of Pink Floyd.”

Friday, Dec 8: A Floyd Retrospective, featuring two sets of music from all eras of Pink Floyd's career.

Saturday, Dec 9: A performance of “The Wall.”

Both nights 8 p.m. doors open/9 p.m. show, 21 and over. Tickets $20 per night, or $33 for a two night pass, available through brownpapertickets.com. Bingen Theater, 210 Oak Street, Bingen, Wash.

Indubious at River City

The Reggae group Indubious will be performing at River City Saloon with Zahira in Hood River, on Dec. 8. “The band’s sound is an alchemical mix of visionary conscious vocalism and transformational Dub-Reggae Rootstronica.” River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.

Henry Schifter at Hood Crest

Vocalist and guitarist Henry Schifter plays Hood Crest Winery on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 3-5 p.m. Hood Crest Winery, 1900 Orchard Road, Hood River, 541-716-0140.

Comedy Night at Lyle Hotel

The laughs are in Lyle Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Lyle Hotel with professional comedian Amanda Arnold, who has been featured on Laughs on Fox, Hulu and Fusion. Show starts at 7 p.m. in the dining room, and there is a $15 cover charge. The Lyle Hotel, 100 7th St., Lyle, Wash., 509-365-5953.