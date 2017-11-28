Holiday Happenings

Dec. 1 — Advent Concert Series, noon at Riverside Community Church. With Rule Beasley. Free. First of three concerts. Attendees with mobility challenges should park in the Sherman Street parking lot.

Dec. 1 — Hood River Holidays Kick-off, 4-7 p.m. downtown Hood River. Parade begins at 6 p.m. at Oak and Seventh and ends at the Hood River News parking lot (lineup is first come, first served except for parade sponsors). Tree lighting at 7 p.m.

Dec. 1-2 — Festival of Trees, The Dalles Civic Auditorium, The Dalles. Community Day Dec. 2, 9-noon; free admission that day.

Dec. 1-2 — 67th Annual Christmas Bazaar, Wy’east Community Church, Odell, 10-5 p.m. Dec. 1 and 10-4 p.m. Dec. 2. Soup, pie, ice cream, baked goods, jellies, cookie plates, handmade gifts, Christmas items and more.

Dec. 1-2 — Happy Hands Craft and Bake Sale, 10-3 p.m. daily at Spirit of Grace Church, 1140 Tucker. Saturday cookie walk; bake sale, cream puffs, novelty gift items, scrubbers, tea towels and more.

Dec. 2 — Breakfast with Santa, 8-11 a.m. at West Side Fire Station, 4250 Barrett Drive. Adults $6, kids $4; all you can eat pancakes, sausage and eggs. Pictures with Santa!

Dec. 2 — Holiday Bazaar, 9-3p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 11th and Eugene. Gifts for all ages including children, men and pets. Handcrafted items, baked goods, holiday décor, jewelry, artwork.

Dec. 2 — Holiday Open House, 9-5 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, The Dalles. Free admission, live holiday music, Santa. More at www. gorgediscovery.org or 541-296-8600 x 201.

Dec. 2 — Photos with Santa, 10-2 p.m. at Hawks Ridge Assisted Living. Non-perishable food item, unwrapped toy or cash donation requested for Christmas Project. Sponsored by Eyeopener Lions Club and Hawks Ridge.

Dec. 2, 8-9, 15-16 — A Christmas Carol, 7:30 p.m. at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center. Matinee performances Dec. 3, 10 and 17 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults and $15 seniors and students, available at Waucoma, Mugs Coffee (Bingen) and showtix4u.com. Plays for Non-profits production, directed by Gary Young.

Dec. 2-3 — Mosier County Christmas Fair, 10-4 p.m. at Mosier Community School. Photos with Santa, 11-3 p.m. both days. More than 65 vendor booths featuring artisans, crafts, food and more.

Dec. 3 — Cookies with Santa, 11-4 p.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall. Cookie decorating and crafts for the kids; handmade holiday market features local artisans and crafters. Professional photos with Santa; lunch available for purchase.

Dec. 3 — Festival of Lights, 3-5 p.m. at Cascade Locks City Hall. Pictures with Santa, music, refreshments and crafts for the kids.

Dec. 3 — Holiday Benefit Concert with Aaron Meyer, 3:30 p.m. in the Gorge Room, Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. Benefit for United Way. Tickets $60 preferred seating, includes glass of wine/beer and appetizers and a pre-concert party with Meyer. General admission $20, kids 12 and under $15 at Waucoma, at the door, unitedway@gorge.net or 541-386-6100.

Dec. 8 — Advent Concert Series, Riverside Community Church, Fourth and State, Hood River Valley High School choral music. Attendees with mobility challenges should park in the Sherman Street parking lot.

Dec. 7 — Tinsel and Tails, 7-8:30 p.m. at Riverside Community Church. Fundraiser for Hood River Adopt A Dog featuring friends and students of Diana Beterbide. Meet adoptable dogs and enjoy human treats and drinks. Well behaved dogs are invited to attend. Tickets $15 adults and $5 for children.

Dec. 9 — Wreath Contest, 10-2 p.m. at Parkhurst Place. Annual event; make a wreath and donate to Parkhurst Place before 5 p.m. Nov. 27-Dec. 8. Entries will be judged and purchased by the public, with proceeds benefiting the Hood River County Christmas Project. Stop by Dec. 9 to judge and purchase a wreath. Live entertainment, snacks and beverages.

Dec. 9-10 — Last Chance Holiday Bazaar, 10-4 p.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. Free admission and parking. Over 40 vendors; Special Olympics fundraiser, lunch and beverages available in kitchen.

Dec. 9-10, Dec. 14-16 — “Merry Christmas, Strega Nona,” family-friendly theater, at Columbia Center for the Arts, 2 and 7 p.m. (columbiaarts.org; $20 adults, $15 student/seniors and $8 children under 10.)

Dec. 14 — Tree of Remembrance Memorial, 5:30 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Decorate an ornament in memory of a loved one; live music. Can be placed on Tree of Remembrance and taken home later, or taken home that night.

Thru Dec. 24 — Columbia Center for the Arts Annual Holiday Art Show and Sale, 215 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Original arts and fine crafts created by artists living and working in the Gorge.