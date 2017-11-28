Hood River Dynamos boys win division one youth soccer league

The U14 Hood River Dynamos boys team finished their 10-game regular season with an 8-1-1 record, making them champions of the Division One Oregon Youth Soccer Association (OYSA) Timbers competitive youth soccer league.

This league is compiled of eight teams from Oregon and Washington, including clubs from Grant Pass, Salem and the Portland Metro area.



The Dynamos scored 35 total goals this season, which was third only behind Westside Timbers (37) and Capital Football Club Timbers Adelman (36).

Halfway into the season, the Dynamos were only at 13 goals, but they would eventually find their groove as they ended on a scoring tear, tallying in 22 goals in their final five games.

In this five-game span, they outscored their opponents 22 to 4 and, in two of these games, they scored six goals.

The boys were also impressive on the defensive side of the ball all season, allowing a league-low 10 goals against them, including four shutout victories.

Head Coach Don Marble explained that heading into this season, defense was an area of focus for the boys. “This season, we worked on team defense, combination play, and improving possession,” said Marble. “The boys really responded to the challenge.”

In the Dynamos’ first five games of the season, the boys were 3-1-1 and started with a 3-3 tie to the Westside Timbers.



The boys would bounce back and win their next three matches against Northeast United Portland, Oregon Futbol Academy Azul and Capital FC Timbers Adelman, outscoring these opponents 10-2.

In the fifth game of the season, The Dynamos matched up against a tough FC Portland Navy team, who at the time were 4-1. The Dynamos would keep this game close throughout the match, but would eventually let a goal slip through the back of the net and, despite continuous efforts to score, they were unable to put up any goals on the scoreboard and fell to FC Portland Navy 1-0.

It was after this 1-0 loss, the boys would take control of their league.

They went on and won their next five matches to clinch the championship.

“We cannot be the best without a full team effort in every position and that’s what I saw this season,” said Marble.” “I am very proud of their efforts and these boys will be ready to join our great high school soccer program next year.”