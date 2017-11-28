0

HRV swim team brings 20 athletes to Fall Chinook Open

Hood river valley swim team competed 20 swimmers at the Fall Chinook Open in Astoria from Nov. 17-19. Those 20 athletes are pictured above: Delaney Hackett, Nora Sandoval, Gavin Hackett, Celilo Brun, Sophia Kaden, Allie Burke, Sarah Arpag, Willow Hollowell, Maya Arndt, Chloe Carter, Christopher Dankenbring, Skyla Hollowell, Jackson Bullock, Aili Archbald, Ava Giordano, Renie Spence, William Frost, Leah Sandoval, Juliet Crain and Isa Arndt.

Submitted photo
By RJ Chavez

As of Tuesday, November 28, 2017

The Hood River Valley swim team had 20 swimmers compete in Astoria for the Fall Chinook Open Nov. 17-19.

Placing first in a team-high five events were Christopher Dankenbring, Willow Hollowell, Skyla Hollowell and Nora Sandoval.

Dankenbring placed first in the 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard butterfly, 200-yard individual medley and 200-yard freestyle events.

Willow finished atop of the competition in the 50-yard freestyle, 50-yard butterfly, 50-yard backstroke, 50-yard backstroke and 200-yard freestyle events, and Skyla followed by winning the 100-yard breaststroke, 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard individual medley, 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard individual medley events.

Sandoval added victories for the HRVST with first place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard backstroke and 500-yard freestyle events.

With first-place finishes from four different athletes in five different events, HRVST also had a few other swimmers win multiple events.

William Frost, Delaney Hackett and Gavin Hackett each placed first in three events.

Frost won the 25-yard freestyle, 25-yard butterfly and 25-yard backstroke events. Delaney added victories in the 100-yard breaststroke, 100-yard induvial medley and the 100-yard freestyle. Gavin had first place finishes in the 100-yard breaststroke, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard breaststroke events.

Five other athletes from the HRVST finished first in one event, including Juliet Crain (25-yard breaststroke), Aili Archbald (50-yard freestyle), Sarah Arpag (50-yard freestyle), Jackson Bullock (50-yard backstroke) and Maya Arndt (100-yard backstroke).

Other notable performances included Leah Sandoval’s team-high drop of 16 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke.

Isa Arndt was close behind Leah with an 11 second time improvement in her 25-yard breaststroke competition.

A new personal time from Sophia Kaden was set in the 100-yard butterfly as she had a three second drop from her previous time.

Allie Burke dropped time in the 200-yard breaststroke, while Chloe Carter dropped time in the 50-yard freestyle and competed in three new events at the meet.

A near two second drop was achieved by Renie Spence in the 25-yard freestyle and swam two new events. Celilo Brun swam to a personal best time in the 100-yard freestyle and Ava Giordano swam a new event in the 50-yard butterfly.

Next up for the HRVST is the Bend Winter Invitational Dec. 2-3.

