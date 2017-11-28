HRV swim team brings 20 athletes to Fall Chinook Open

The Hood River Valley swim team had 20 swimmers compete in Astoria for the Fall Chinook Open Nov. 17-19.

Placing first in a team-high five events were Christopher Dankenbring, Willow Hollowell, Skyla Hollowell and Nora Sandoval.

Dankenbring placed first in the 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard butterfly, 200-yard individual medley and 200-yard freestyle events.

Willow finished atop of the competition in the 50-yard freestyle, 50-yard butterfly, 50-yard backstroke, 50-yard backstroke and 200-yard freestyle events, and Skyla followed by winning the 100-yard breaststroke, 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard individual medley, 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard individual medley events.

Sandoval added victories for the HRVST with first place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard backstroke and 500-yard freestyle events.

With first-place finishes from four different athletes in five different events, HRVST also had a few other swimmers win multiple events.

William Frost, Delaney Hackett and Gavin Hackett each placed first in three events.

Frost won the 25-yard freestyle, 25-yard butterfly and 25-yard backstroke events. Delaney added victories in the 100-yard breaststroke, 100-yard induvial medley and the 100-yard freestyle. Gavin had first place finishes in the 100-yard breaststroke, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard breaststroke events.

Five other athletes from the HRVST finished first in one event, including Juliet Crain (25-yard breaststroke), Aili Archbald (50-yard freestyle), Sarah Arpag (50-yard freestyle), Jackson Bullock (50-yard backstroke) and Maya Arndt (100-yard backstroke).

Other notable performances included Leah Sandoval’s team-high drop of 16 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke.

Isa Arndt was close behind Leah with an 11 second time improvement in her 25-yard breaststroke competition.

A new personal time from Sophia Kaden was set in the 100-yard butterfly as she had a three second drop from her previous time.

Allie Burke dropped time in the 200-yard breaststroke, while Chloe Carter dropped time in the 50-yard freestyle and competed in three new events at the meet.

A near two second drop was achieved by Renie Spence in the 25-yard freestyle and swam two new events. Celilo Brun swam to a personal best time in the 100-yard freestyle and Ava Giordano swam a new event in the 50-yard butterfly.

Next up for the HRVST is the Bend Winter Invitational Dec. 2-3.