Pick of the Week: Learn to play the ukulele with the Ukalaliens

As of Tuesday, November 28, 2017

photo

Photo courtesy of the Ukalaliens

The Ukalaliens will host a workshop at the Hood River County Library Dec. 2. All are welcome.

Visit the Hood River Library on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. to learn how to play the ukulele as instructed by the Ukalaliens. All levels are welcome; bring your own ukulele or use one of the instruments provided.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit their website at hoodriverlibrary.org

Instructors Kate Power and Steve Einhorn are lifelong musicians, songwriters, and teachers, and were the owners of Artichoke Music in Portland, a performance venue, music school, and instrument shop, from 1981-2006.

Their new release, “Portland Romance,” is their ninth album of original and traditional folk. They won the Music2Life award for the song, “Travis John,“ at the Kerrville Folk Festival and have shared stages with folk luminaries including Pete Seeger, Tom Paxton, Odetta, and Garrison Keillor.

For more information, visit www.qualityfolk.com.

﻿

