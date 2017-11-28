Sports briefs for Nov. 29

Upcoming HRV games

HRV boys and girls basketball open their season Nov. 29 at home against Sandy.

The girls begin the double header with a 5:30 p.m. tip off at Vannet Court. Last year, Sandy traveled to Hood River in the first game of the season and won by a score of 37-27 and would go on to finish their season with a 14-10 overall record; while HRV ended at 6-14.

The boys cap off the night with a 7 p.m. tip off. In last year’s matchup between these two schools, the Sandy boys edged out HRV 61-42 at home and went on to finish their season with a 16-10 record. HRV in the 2016-17 season went 7-15.

The HRV wrestling team’s first home meet is Dec. 7 as they’ll match up in a dual meet against St. Helens. The team however, travels to Alaska this week to compete in the Mt. Edgecumbe tournament from Dec. 1-2.

On Jan. 20 the HRV boys and girls swim team hosts a meet against Redmond and Ridgeview. The time for this meet has yet to be announced, but it will be hosted at the Hood River Aquatic Center.

Upcoming Horizon games

Horizon starts their season off hosting the Hawk Invite tournament this Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1-2. On Friday, the girls will play at the Hawk Nest with a tip off time of 6:30.

The boys will then follow with an 8 p.m. start. Times for Saturday’s games have yet to be determined as wins and losses will have to be factored in from Friday’s games for seeding purposes.

After the Hawk Invite, the boys and girls will travel the whole month of December and finally return to the Nest for a matchup between Dufur on Jan. 6.