Hood River man appointed to House Dist. 52 seat

A Hood River man has been appointed Oregon House District 52 representative.

Jeff Helfrich was chosen Wednesday by a unanimous vote of Hood River, Clackamas and Multnomah County commissioners. The boards met in Sandy at a joint session to select from the Oregon Republican Party's three nominees.

Helfrich, 49, has a background in law enforcement. He will fill the remainder of former Rep. Mark Johnson’s term in office after Johnson stepped down to be president and CEO of Oregon Business and Industry advocacy group.

“I am incredibly humbled to have earned the support of our community in this appointment process,” said Helfrich in a news release.

“I will continue leading efforts started by Rep. Mark Johnson to improve education, the economy, and protect our environment and way of life in the Gorge and across Oregon. I also vow to work on improving our community’s health and safety as well as disaster preparedness, and increasing government transparency, accountability and fiscal responsibility.

“I will make sure that I, and my staff, are available to help identify and address community concerns so that the community’s voice is heard and responded to not only in Salem but directly in the district as well.”

Helfrich has worked in public service for more than 30 years, including over 25 years in community policing with the Portland Police Bureau. Before his law enforcement career, he served in the U.S. Air Force and was deployed to Saudi Arabia for Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm.

He also served as a member of the Cascade Locks City Council, Cascade Locks Planning Commission, Cascade Locks Budget and Charter Review Committee and Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) Board of Directors.

“Jeff will be a great addition to the House Republican caucus and to the Oregon House,” said House Republican Deputy Leader Greg Barreto. “His law enforcement background combined with experience serving as an elected leader within his community will suit him and his constituents well as he begins his time in office.”

House District 52 includes residents in Hood River, Sandy, Troutdale, Gresham, Damascus and Cascade Locks.