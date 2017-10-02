Service Announcements: Evelyn Way and Edith Leabo

Evelyn Way
Evelyn Ruth Way, age 92, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Sept. 27, 2017 at a local care facility. Funeral Service and celebration of life luncheon at Faith Lutheran Church, 2810 W. 10th St. The Dalles on Tuesday, Oct. 3, starting at noon. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Edith Leabo
Edith "Kitty" Marie Leabo, age 93, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home Sept. 26, 2017. Mass of Christian Burial is to be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 at St. Peters Catholic Church with Father Maag officiating. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
