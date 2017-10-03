Entertainment Update for Oct. 4 edition

‘Notes from the Riverkeepers’ tour in Mosier, Hood River

“Notes from the Riverkeepers” is a new musical performance by artist Holcombe Waller. The show was written in response to Waller's three-month artist residency with Columbia Riverkeeper — a residency that provided a connection of artists with wild space and environmental activists — includes songs about local environmental issues that can impact the Columbia River. Two performances are scheduled:

Tuesday, Oct. 3, Mosier Community School (1204 Historic Columbia River Highway). Doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Tickets $8-22. Audience Q&A at 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 4, Columbia Center For The Arts (215 Cascade St., Hood River). Doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Audience Q&A at 8:15 p.m. with host/producer Sarah Fox of Hear in the Gorge podcast, and Brett VandenHeuvel of Columbia Riverkeeper. Tickets ($10-26) available at www.brownpapertickets.com.

Maryhill Music on the Terrace

Coming up at Maryhill Winery, music on the terrace from 1-5 p.m.:

Katelyn Convery, Oct. 7

Ian McFeron Duo, Oct. 8

Brian Granse, Oct. 14

Karrie Pavish Anderson, Oct. 15

Maryhill Winery, 9774 Hwy. 14, Goldendale, Wash.; 877-627-9445.

Cowboy music, poetry concert

Western musicians and cowboy poets from five western states will take the stage at the Bingen Theater on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m.in a one-time only matinee. This is an opportunity to see a variety of award-winning entertainers sharing some of the best music and poetry from western culture. Admission fee is a suggested donation of $10.

The historic Bingen Theater will host this gathering of western musicians and poets. Performing are Janet Bailey, international singer/songwriter; Tom Swearingen, two-time National Finals Rodeo Cowboy Poetry Contest winner; Duane Nelson, poet; Barbara Nelson, Academy of Western Artists Western Female Singer of the Year; Lauralee Northcott, author/singer/ songwriter; Panhandle Cowboys, Idaho's favorite western duo; Lynn Kopelke, artist/poet/singer; Jim Aassen, Idaho's beloved cowboy singer; Notable Exceptions, Western Music Association Harmony Duo of the Year 2015; and more.

Bingen Theater, 210 Oak St., Bingen, Wash.

Toney Rocks at HR Library

After a summer of writing new material and enjoying time at home in the desert, troubadour singer-songwriter Toney Rocks is taking to the highway for his fall tour of the western United States. On Wednesday, Oct. 4, the Hood River Library presents Rocks for an intimate acoustic concert performing songs from his latest album, “No Road Too Long,” including the recent single “Run to the Night.”

“His music sits between folk, blues and rock with engaging songwriting with a show rich in diversity featuring his soulful singing supported by acoustic guitars, ukulele and piano.” In addition to his own heading concerts all over the U.S., Rocks has shared the stage with folk music legend David Bromberg, as well as supported blues artists such as Corey Harris and Jarekus Singleton.

Country Dance Oct. 14

The Second Saturday Country Dance returns Oct. 14 from 7-9 p.m. at Rockford Grange in Hood River. The dance caller will be Caroline Oakley from Portland. The band will be Oakley and the Old-Time Highway Band. Dance lessons will begin at 7 p.m. All ages welcome. No partner required. Family friendly. All dances walked through first time. Enjoy an evening of country squares, contras, circle dances and a few waltzes.

The dance will be at the Rockford Grange, on Barrett Road, Hood River. Cost is $6 for members, $7 for non-members, and $1 for youth 16 and under. Bring a snack for break time. Call Keith Harding at 541-352-7550 or Tom Hons at 541-386-5771.

Matt Mesa at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

Mesa, Williams, & Hadden, Friday, Oct. 6, 6-9 p.m.

Songwriter Mesa will be joined by friends Williams (mandolin) and Hadden (bass) for an evening of original Americana and roots-rock.

Willy & Nelson, Friday, Oct. 13, 6-9 p.m. Enjoy an energetic and fun display of rock and blues. The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Chris Friedrich at White Buffalo

On Thursday, Oct. 5, from 6-8 p.m., rock with Virginia’s own Chris Friedrich. Friedrich is the singer/guitarist for the band "The Truth" and is in town for a rare solo show. White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive. Hood River.

‘Mountain Men’ play Oct. 12

Missoula, Mont. "Stompgrass" outfit Dodgy Mountain Men return to Double Mountain Brewery on Thursday, Oct. 12. Music starts at 8 p.m. After releasing their sophomore album “Changing Lanes” last fall, the four-piece has spent the last year steadily traveling across the Northwest converting new fans and pushing the boundaries of Americana. Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.