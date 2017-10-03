First brewery opens in Goldendale

Dwinell Country Ales in Goldendale will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 14 from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 15 from noon to 9 p.m. Following a soft-opening on Aug.17, Dwinell will host a weekend celebration: a ribbon-cutting ceremony, brewery tours, giveaways, food trucks and live music. The event will be held at the brewery, 206 W. Broadway St., Goldendale. As the newest member of the Gorge brewing community, Dwinell specializes in “wild ales:” mixed-culture beers fermented with an elegant blend of yeast and bacteria.

At its seven-barrel brewery and tasting room, Dwinell invites guests to experience a selection of ales brewed from local ingredients, a news release states.

Dwinell hosts a rotating selection of food trucks and encourages guests to bring outside food in lieu of operating an onsite kitchen.

“At Dwinell, it’s our goal is to make flavorful, approachable mixed-culture fermentation beers,” said brewer/co-founder Justin Leigh. “With our tasting room, we’re able to share our beers and, in doing so, foster a sense of community.”