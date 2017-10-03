Gorge jobs rate peaked in August

Hood River County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by 0.3 percentage point in August to 3.6 percent, tied with Multnomah County for Oregon’s second lowest rate.

Over the year, Hood River County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell by 0.6 percentage point.

The data came from a report by Dallas Fridley, regional economist for the Oregon Employment Department.

Hood River County gained 240 nonfarm jobs in August, rising to 11,640. Private industry rose to 10,360 jobs, an increase of 230. Education and health services led private industry in August, rising by 50 jobs to 1,560. Wholesale trade increased its payrolls by 40 jobs to reach 380. Manufacturing (up 20), professional and business services (up 20), accommodation (up 20), and food services and drinking places (up 40) all gained jobs in August.

Hood River County’s nonfarm private industry employment rose by 410 jobs over the year ending in August, a robust gain of 4.1 percent. Professional and business services gained 130 jobs over the year (up 12.9 percent) to lead private industry. Retail trade also impressed, rising by 80 jobs over the year to reach 1,520 (up 5.6 percent). Manufacturing rose by 50 jobs over the year (2.9 percent), an employment increase matched by food services and drinking places (3.5 percent) and education and health services (3.3 percent). Government rose by 50 jobs over the year to total 1,280 (4.1 percent).

Wasco County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by 0.3 percentage point to 4.1 percent in August, ranking eighth in Oregon, tied with Clatsop County. Over the year, Wasco County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell by 0.9 percentage point.

Wasco County held its own in August with 10,660 nonfarm jobs. Private industry was essentially unchanged, rising by 10 jobs total 8,590, while government cut 10 jobs, falling to 2,070. Manufacturing lost 20 jobs, falling to 790, and professional and business services cut 20, dropping to 470. Construction (up 10 jobs), information (10), financial activities (10), education and health services (10), and accommodation and food services (10) also added jobs in August.

Wasco County’s private industry employment rose by 160 jobs over the year ending in August, an increase of 1.9 percent. Retail trade performed well, adding 80 jobs (up 4.7 percent). Manufacturing (up 30), information (up 30), and other services (up 30) also landed in the plus column. Local government rose by 20 jobs over the year to lead the public sector, reaching 1,400.

Gilliam County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by 0.2 percentage point in August to 4.5 percent, ranking 12th among Oregon’s 36 counties.

Wheeler County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by 0.1 percentage point in August to 3.9 percent, ranking sixth among Oregon’s 36 counties, tied with Yamhill County. Wheeler County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 0.4 percentage point higher in August 2016, although it ranked third last year.