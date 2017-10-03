‘H is for Harvest’ benefits Residents Committee

“Homegrown” best describes the third annual “H is for Harvest” auction fundraiser for Hood River Valley Residents Committee on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 6-9 p.m. at Springhouse Cellars.

The event features the swinging blues of OBO — Ontiveros, Bonham and Ortleib — local beer, wine and complimentary appetizers and dessert from the Huck Truck with more food for purchase. Auctioneer extraordinaire David Griffith will preside.

Most of the donated auction items are from Hood River and the Gorge regions where residents have trusted HRVRC to protect this valley and promote wise land use planning for 40 years, stated a press release.

This celebration of local bounty is possible thanks to sponsors Timberline Lodge, Cardinal Glass Industries, Pear Bureau Northwest, Trout Creek Orchards, Mike’s Ice Cream, The Ruddy Duck, Hood River Organics, Klindt Orchards, Kate Mills, Rick and Sydney Blaine, Heather Blaine and Chester Allen.

Tickets are $25 for adults and kids are free. Tickets are available at Waucoma Books or from any board member or hrvrc.org.

For more information call 541-490-5443 or email info@hrvrc.org.