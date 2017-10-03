Happiness Month update: Exploring the three daily habits: Gratitude, kindness, silence

Sponsored by the non-profit community health center One Community Health, Gorge Happiness Month lasts all of October — 31 days focused on the three daily habits scientifically proven to make people happier: Gratitude, acts of kindness, and moments of silence. The goal is to inspire as many people as possible to make happy a habit.

The initiative is based on a number of studies that show that happier people are healthier, including lower rates of cardiovascular disease, longer lives, faster healing after injuries and better immunity. Happier people are also shown to be more productive at work.

Partnering companies who join in any of these ways are featured on posters throughout the Gorge, as well as on the website and social media promotions. See details at www.GorgeHappiness.org.

Learn more at the Gorge Happiness Booth at farmers’ markets in Goldendale and The Dalles on Oct. 7.

Happiness Workshops are held each Wednesday in October, 6 p.m. at the Hood River Library and 5-6 p.m. in The Dalles, at 200 Union.

Happiness Month events include:

Oct 5 — Keep Moving Wellness Yoga, 7 a.m., Hood River waterfront near Stoked

Oct 5 — Harvest Moon Walk, 6-8:30 p.m., Discovery Center, The Dalles

Oct 7 — Yoga en Español, 7 a.m., Flow, 118 Third St., Hood River

Oct. 11 — The Happy Dance workshop, 6 p.m., Hood River Library

Oct. 14 — Mindfulness Jars for Kids by Playworks, 9-1 p.m., Hood River Farmers’ Market

Oct 14 — Family Games event, 4 p.m., Hood River Hobbies

Oct 18 — Thank You Writing, hosted by Soroptimist, noon, Hood River Valley Adult Center

Weekly Happiness Month events

Happiness Workshops, each Wednesday, 6 p.m., Hood River Library

Response to Literature Exhibition, each Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Columbia Center for the Arts

Zumba, Monday and Thursday, 6:30 p.m., St. Frances House, Odell

Strong Women, Monday/Wednesday/Friday, 9:30 a.m., Mt. Hood Town Hall

Mommy Wellness, Tuesday, noon, 2690 May St.

Grief Support Group, Tuesday, 3 p.m., Down Manor