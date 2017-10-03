Police Log, Sept. 6 to 24

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Sept. 15 — Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — Report generated regarding a possible credit card fraud.

Sept. 18 — 12th Street, 1900 block — Fraud to a business reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Sept. 7 — Hood River — Officer made contact with a Hood River resident regarding damage to a vehicle.

Sept. 8 — I-84 at milepost 64 — Officer involved in a non-injury motor vehicle crash with minor damage to both vehicles. Both parties exchanged information.

Sept. 8 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Hit and run reported.

Sept. 9 — Button Bridge — Officer responded to a report of a two car, non-injury motor vehicle crash. It was reported to be blocking. Both drivers were contacted and information obtained. One vehicle was towed due to damage.

Sept. 12 — 12th Street near Taylor — Officer investigated a non-injury motor vehicle accident.

Sept. 16 — 13th and May — Officer dispatched to a two car, non-injury motor vehicle crash.

Sept. 18 — Seventh Street — Non-injury traffic crash reported.

Sept. 18 — Sherman Avenue — Officer responded to a non-injury traffic rash.

Sept. 21 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for attempting to elude, misdemeanor driving while suspended and reckless driving. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Sept. 21 — Cascade Avenue, 200 block — Hit and run with vehicle damage reported. Officer took photos of the damage and attempted to locate the suspect vehicle.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Sept 8 — Hood River — Female contacted regarding a stalking order violation.

Sept. 9 — Hood River — Two males from Wapato, Wash., were arrested and lodged at NORCOR on outstanding warrants out of Hood River Municipal Court and Klickitat County Superior Court.

Sept. 16 — Hope Avenue, 1600 block — Female arrested on multiple failure to appear warrants.



Sept. 17 — State Street, 300 block — Hood River male arrested on a warrant out of The Dalles.

Sept. 21 — Second Street Overpass — Female transient arrested for a probation violation when she was found in possession of and consuming alcohol. BAC registered .18 percent. She was lodged at NORCOR.

Sept. 23 — Hood River — Male arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Sept. 24 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Male arrested on a warrant.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Sept. 6 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Male stole a case of beer from a local store. The male took the beer, ran to a car where a female was waiting, and they sped away from the parking lot.

Sept. 7 — 12th Street, 800 block — Officer made contact with a Hood River resident regarding a stolen purse.

Sept. 8 — Floral Place, 600 block — Firearm reported as stolen from a vehicle. The firearm was entered into the national data system as stolen.

Sept. 9 — Eighth Street, 1700 block — Theft reported.

Sept. 9 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft at a business reported.

Sept. 11 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Homeless male arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a probation violation and theft II, for shoplifting at a local store.

Sept. 12 — 12th Street, 1900 block — Hood River male cited for theft III after stealing a 12-volt battery.

Sept. 12 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Homeless male was arrested for trespassing and theft from a local store.

Sept. 15 — Second Street, 200 block — Officer made contact with a Klickitat resident regarding stolen license plates in Newport.

Sept. 15 — Second Street, 200 block — Pennsylvania female reported to have lost or have had stolen her driver’s license in Portland.

Sept. 16 — May Street, 900 block — Hood River resident reported his son’s bike had been stolen. It was reported to have been locked up at an elementary school when the cable was cut.



Sept. 24 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Theft reported to have taken place the previous day.