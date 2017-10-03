Que Pasa: Gathering planned Oct. 8 on

Roberto Mendoza Pérez will give a talk entitled, “Que Pasa: Understanding U.S.-Mexico Relations,” on Oct. 8 from 7-8 p.m. at Bethel Congregational UCC (United Church of Christ) in White Salmon.

This evening is part of Witness for Peace Northwest’s three-week tour by Mendoza Pérez, a member of Mexico’s National Network for the Defense of Human Rights (RNDDH), and the Frente Nacional de Lucha por el Socialismo (FNLS). Organization members — indigenous teachers, small farmers, students and elders — work in defense of their human rights, which include land, education, labor and housing.

Mendoza Pérez has been a rural indigenous community organizer in Chiapas since 2010. He will speak on the current socio-political and economic issues affecting communities in Mexico, which are directly linked to U.S. policies.

“Come learn more about the issues we see affecting communities across both countries, and how you can be a witness for peace in turbulent times,” said Pastor Kelly Ryan. Presentation will be in Spanish and English, with translation provided.

Childcare can be arranged upon request. Contact Bethel UCC, 480 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, with any questions at kryan@bethel whitesalmon.org.