Rain Dance helps Cascade Locks

Marge Gale, left, Andy Roof and Ryan Brevard, part of the newly-assembled band “Going Down Reunion,” performs at last week’s benefit event Rain Dance for the community of Cascade Locks, wracked by evacuations and business closures from the Eagle Creek fire.

Jill House of the sponsoring Hood River Downtown Wine Alliance said the event raised more than $3,000 from ticket sales and purchases of Springhouse wine, Thunder Island beer, and El Rinconcito food, who all donated proceeds.

About 200 people attended and listened to music by three bands who donated their services. Martha LaMont of the Cascade Locks food bank said money donated will be transferred through FISH to Columbia Market in Cascade Locks “so everyone displaced or did not work, or was struggling could get gift certificates for food.”

Gifts from the fund, started in August, have generally been $75 or $100. LaMont said, “It’s sort of a tip of the iceberg because so many people were out of work.”

Said Caroline Park of Thunder Island Brewery, “I know personally from anecdotes that it has been really meaningful to a lot of folks. I am sure more of Cascade Locks would be here if they could, it’s just been a crazy couple of weeks.” Park and her partner, Dave Lipps, founded cascadelockstrong.com, an online market place to support those businesses.

“It has been touching to see a lot of Hood River names there,” she said. “We thank the community of Hood River for your support.”