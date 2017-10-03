Seddon Wylde’s garden scrolls

Hood River artist Seddon Wylde’s unique garden scrolls will be on display in two settings this month: Columbia Center for the Arts’ October show and at Gorge Ink, 176 E Jewett Blvd., White Salmon. During the White Salmon Art Walk, Oct. 20-22, the entire “Couplets by My Friends” folded scroll and three framed originals will be exhibited and for sale.

In 2016, Wylde created her first scroll, “Welcome to my Garden,” nine ink paintings and eight poems, mostly adapted from ancient Chinese poems. This year, she asked friends to write couplets about plants in her garden, and from it she created “Couplets by My Friends.”

“This has been a very enjoyable adventure,” Wylde said. “Hopefully I will create one a year using the garden as the inspiration.”