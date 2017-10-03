‘Story Slam’ workshop Oct. 10 at HR Library

Visit the Hood River Library on Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. for a workshop about storytelling. Storyteller Leigh Hancock will provide tips and strategies for making your story as engaging and powerful as possible — while staying in that 5-6 minute Story Slam range. No experience necessary — all you need is a story idea (no written work, please!) and willingness to dive into a collaborative, creative process.

Hancock has been engaged in stories her whole life: as a writer, teacher, avid reader and, for the past four years, professional storyteller. A Gorge resident for over 20 years, she is excited to be working with the library and the Columbia Center for the Arts on the Gorge’s first ever Story Slam, said a press release.

This program is part of the Columbia Center for the Arts month-long program, “A Thousand Words: Visual Arts Responses to Literature.” This program aims to prepare participants for the Columbia Center for the Arts Story Slam on Oct. 13. For more information about programs hosted at the Columbia Center for Arts visit, www.columbiaarts.org/1000-words-visual-arts-response-literature.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.