YESTERYEARS: HRHS closes for apple harvest in 1917

1917 — 100 years ago

The Hood River High School will close next Friday evening, Oct. 5, for two weeks to assist in the apple harvest. The grades (school) will not close and pupils in the grades will not be excused for work.

1927 — 90 years ago

A chilly morning after a night’s rain was not the best inducement for residents to travel up to the Cold Spring last Friday and the attendance at the picnic arranged by the Mayor to give taxpayers a chance to see the water supply which Hood River may someday call it sown was not at all representative. It is estimated that about 30 residents visited the famous spring, and all who had not seen it before were very enthusiastic in expressing the hope that the city fathers will secure this spring and hold it against the time when it is reasonably certain that Hood River needs a larger supply that is at present available.

It is expected that next spring a real picnic will be arranged and by that time much more information on the present water supply will be available.

VERBATIM: Forest Fire Is Spotted By Pilot Sharp observation by a pilot is said to have led to the extinguishing of a fire which might have had serious consequences in the Columbia Gorge division of the Mount Hood National Forest. Albert Wiesendanger, district ranger at the Columbia Gorge station, reports Lewis F. Larsen, from Portland, spotted a fire on Tanner Ridge while making an eastbound flight Friday and reported it on his arrival at The Dalles. Instrumental in placing the fire’s location from Larsen’s description was Maurice Conger, of The Dalles CAA communications staff and former resident of Hood River. None of the lookout stations on either Oregon or Washington side of the Columbia could spot the fire because it was burning down a steep, hidden slope on the ridge five miles up Eagle Creek. Wiesendanger blamed the fire on a lightning strike and declared a number of strikes occurred during the stormy weekend. Ross Williams, district ranger at Parkdale, reported lighting had caused five small fires last Sunday, all of which were extinguished by rain. Of 26 fires in his district this year, 16 were caused by lightning and 10 by humans, and Williams states that fire season is still on and permits are still required for burning debris. Permits may be obtained at the ranger station. Smoke accumulation in the Columbia Gorge over the weekend was attributed to a slash fire on private land on the Lewis river in Washington and a timber fire in Chehalis, both under control. — Hood River News, October 3, 1947

1937 — 80 years ago

An elderly lady, an over-enthusiastic admirer of Mrs. Roosevelt, on Tuesday created a mild sensation when she walked forward out of the crowd which lined Oak Street and threw a package in the direction of the presidential car.

Instantly seen by secret service men and local officers, the package was knocked clear of the president’s car and fell on the pavement. The thrower had a narrow escape from being hit by one of the cars in the caravan as she ran to retrieve the package.

Chief of Police Sloat, however, reached the package before its owner, and on opening it, found its contents were a hand-embroidered handkerchief. The owner, who said she knew Mrs. Roosevelt, declared that the package was for the wife of the president.

The lady was well dressed and carried a small flag. Sloat explained the serious danger, both to herself and others, attaching to her action. Others instructed her how to send the gift to Mrs. Roosevelt at the White House.

1947 — 70 years ago

An electrical storm which broke all known records in this area for intensity and duration swept into Hood River Valley from the southwest Saturday evening, and on Sunday morning, many growers who still had fruit on their trees in the middle valley were estimating their losses in bruised or slashed fruit, for hail had, for the third time this year, been a damaging accompaniment of the electrical storm. Thanks to the fact that Mount Hood was directly in the path taken by the storm, which headed up in the Santiam area, Parkdale and other sections of the upper valley escaped all damage from hail, and harvesting operations were proceeding as usual the day following this record storm.

In the lower valley, with most of the fruit already off the trees, little or no damage is reported, hail being much smaller than in the middle valley.

1957 — 60 years ago

The sheriff’s office, Parkdale fire department and volunteers combed the Mount Hood area Monday night in search of two boys reported missing from their homes all day by their frightened parents.

Sheriff Gillmouthe, helping in the search, was interrupted by a complaint from a homeowner who said his house was broken into, a window smashed out. Smelling the proverbial rat, the sheriff shifted the search from Mount Hood slopes to the area garages and barns. Crouched in a chicken house nearby, they found two nervous boys, not lost but in trouble all the same.

1967 — 50 years ago

Both winter pear and apple harvests in the Hood River Valley appear to be picking out slightly below estimates, according to latest figures reported. Two major packers both found similar indications in Anjou pears. Diamond Fruit Growers reported that “it now appears that Anjous will pick out to about 96 percent of our last estimate.”

Almost exactly the same percentage was true with Duckwall Bros., who noted that the heavy Bosc pear crop was about 91 percent of estimates. Diamond Fruit field men said that the few apples harvested indicated the DFG tonnage “could be overestimated by 10 to 20 percent.”

1977 — 40 years ago

At 3:30 p.m. last Thursday, a project to save a noble old house came to a crunching end when it slipped from its new foundation and broke its back. The two-story frame structure had been moved from hospital-owned property several blocks to a new location on Sherman Street just west of 13th, and it was being prepared on its new foundation when it all came to an end.

Chuck Scheupbach, contractor who built the new concrete foundation and was to prepare it for occupancy, said he and one other worker were under the structure when it went. Neither of them were hurt.

Terry Emmert, whose company from Portland moved the house, said his foreman had set the house down, removed the steel support beams, loaded the truck and was supervising the cleanup when the house slipped. The old house, built in 1910, had been propped high above the Sherman Street lot while the basement foundation was built.

1987 — 30 years ago

Bumper harvests will set the stage for this year as Hood River prepares for its fifth annual Harvest Festival, a time to invite outside visitors to observe the bounty of the county’s most famous industry. Officially scheduled all day Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 17-18, it will be introduced in a preview for local people on Friday evening — an event labeled “Town and Country Night.” If the pleasant autumn weather continues, the festival committee anticipates far more than the 20,000 people who packed the facilities through the two-plus days last year. Originally conceived to “balance” the valley’s popular spring Blossom Festival, the harvest event has grown to a point where it rivals the spring festival for attracting outside visitors to the Hood River Valley.

1997 — 20 years ago

This year’s Harvest Fest attendees will see two new vendors among the food booths. Juanita’s Fine Foods, a very successful local business that produces tortillas and Mexican pastries for local and distant retail sales, will have a booth for the first time in the Harvest Fest’s 15-year history.

Christy Weekly of Juanita’s Fine Foods said that her employees are unsure of what to expect, but “have their tennis shoes ready” for what they have been told will be a very busy weekend. Juanita’s Fine Foods started making tortillas and pastries just outside of Parkdale in September 1977. From there, it has expanded its line with chips and other related products.

The other new food vendor is Horn of Africa, out of Portland, which will be serving authentic food from the east African coast.

2007 — 10 years ago

Twenty years since it began brewing, the employee-owners of Full Sail Brewery are, like the bottle caps say, “stoked to brew.” On Sept. 27, 1987, Full Sail started bottling beers.

“I grew up with this company,” said Greg Knutson, who started as a bottler at $5 an hour, worked for a number of years as a brewer, and has been human resources manager since 1994. “It’s great to have been here from the start — I think I’m hire two or three — and to be part of such a great success story.”

— Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer