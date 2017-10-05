Who's your farmer?

A and J ORCHARDS. LLC
Hood River, OR
karenasai@hotmail.com
541-386-1974
Apples, pears, cherries. Family owned and operated for 100 years! Pick up fruit at the orchard or delivery available
Blue Skies Bakery
Husum, WA, BZ corners
infor@blueskiesbakerycom
509-876-7395
Bread and Granola. We are a family owned and operated wholesale bakery, located in the shadow of Mt Adams.
We bake our breads and granolas with a combination of organic, local, and non-GMO ingredients. Look for us at your local grocer.
Cascadia Creamery
Trout Lake, WA
marci@cascadiacreamery.com
509-395-9339
Artisan Cheeses Family-owned creamery that produces hand crafted certified organic aged, raw cheeses. We get our amazing milk from a nearby 4th generation dairy farm. Commercial, Restaurants,Consumers, Farmers’ Markets, CSAs
Columbia Blossom Organic Orchards
Mosier, OR
jim@columbiablossom.com
541-478-2084
Fruit, Wine. Family-owned operation producing peaches, cherries, nectarines, plums, apricots, table grapes and wine grapes. Certified organic by Oregon Tilth for over 20 years. No u-pick.
Commercial, Consumers. Call to add name to list for seconds.
Columbia Gorge Gluten Free
Bingen, OR
www.columbiagorgeglutenfree.com
teresa@gorgeglutenfree.com
541-387-0343
Gluten Free Baked Goods. Woman owned bakery using locally sourced products to create delectable delights that you won’t even know it’s missing the wheat! Restaurants. Consumers, Farmers’ Markets, Online
Dickey Farms
Bingen, WA
store@dickeyfarmsinc.com
509-493-2636 ext 1
Vegetables, Berries, Fruit, Eggs, Bakery The farm supplies store in Bingen on Hwy 14. Dickey’s Corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplant, peppers, squash, peaches, apricots, cherries. Local dairy, poultry, pork and beef.
Commercial, Restaurants, Consumers.
Empanadas Maria Elba
Hood River, OR
empanadasmariaelba@yahoo.com
541-490-1902
Delicious empanadas made in the traditional Chilean fashion using grandmother’s recipe. Highest quality ingredients and sourcing locally as much as possible. Consumers, Food truck
Green Pastures Farm
Trout Lake, WA
greenpastures@gorge.net
509-395-2233
Multicolor eggs from chickens living the good life, grass and vegetarian feed, lots of indoor barn space for the winter, no medications except vaccinations. Retail, restaurants, on-farm sales, CSA’s. Supplying local eggs since 1993.
Hood River Vineyards and Winery
Hood River, OR
www.hoodrivervineyardsandwinery.com
hoodriverwines@gmail.com
541-386-3772
Hood River Vineyards is the Gorge’s oldest winery. We are family-owned and operated, and grow and make table wines, ports, sherry, and hard cider. Commercial, Restaurants, Consumers, Tasting room, special events at other locations.
Humble Roots Nursery
Mosier, OR
humbleroots@gorge.net
503-449-3694
Plants (starts, seeds, native plants, etc.) Ethically propagated native plants of the Gorge and Pacific Northwest.
Consumers, Agencies, Non-profit organizations and Landscapers. Farm sales, contract growing.
Kiyokawa Family Orchards
Parkdale, OR
info@mthoodfruit.com
541-352-7115
Vegetables, Berries, Fruit, Beverages, Jams, jellies, and apple cider.
Family- owned and operated farm since 1911. Local and sustainably grown produce, some certified organic, and utilize a farm management system that incorporates best practices. Commercial, Institutional, Restaurants, Farmers’ Markets, Farmstands.
