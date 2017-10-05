Who's your farmer?

A and J ORCHARDS. LLC

Hood River, OR

karenasai@hotmail.com

541-386-1974

Apples, pears, cherries. Family owned and operated for 100 years! Pick up fruit at the orchard or delivery available

Blue Skies Bakery

Husum, WA, BZ corners

www.blueskiesbakery.com

infor@blueskiesbakerycom

509-876-7395

Bread and Granola. We are a family owned and operated wholesale bakery, located in the shadow of Mt Adams.

We bake our breads and granolas with a combination of organic, local, and non-GMO ingredients. Look for us at your local grocer.

Cascadia Creamery

Trout Lake, WA

www.cascadiacreamery.com

marci@cascadiacreamery.com

509-395-9339

Artisan Cheeses Family-owned creamery that produces hand crafted certified organic aged, raw cheeses. We get our amazing milk from a nearby 4th generation dairy farm. Commercial, Restaurants,Consumers, Farmers’ Markets, CSAs

Columbia Blossom Organic Orchards

Mosier, OR

www.ColumbiaBlossom.com

jim@columbiablossom.com

541-478-2084

Fruit, Wine. Family-owned operation producing peaches, cherries, nectarines, plums, apricots, table grapes and wine grapes. Certified organic by Oregon Tilth for over 20 years. No u-pick.

Commercial, Consumers. Call to add name to list for seconds.

Columbia Gorge Gluten Free

Bingen, OR

www.columbiagorgeglutenfree.com

teresa@gorgeglutenfree.com

541-387-0343

Gluten Free Baked Goods. Woman owned bakery using locally sourced products to create delectable delights that you won’t even know it’s missing the wheat! Restaurants. Consumers, Farmers’ Markets, Online

Dickey Farms

Bingen, WA

store@dickeyfarmsinc.com

509-493-2636 ext 1

Vegetables, Berries, Fruit, Eggs, Bakery The farm supplies store in Bingen on Hwy 14. Dickey’s Corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplant, peppers, squash, peaches, apricots, cherries. Local dairy, poultry, pork and beef.

Commercial, Restaurants, Consumers.

Empanadas Maria Elba

Hood River, OR

www.empanadasmariaelba.com

empanadasmariaelba@yahoo.com

541-490-1902

Delicious empanadas made in the traditional Chilean fashion using grandmother’s recipe. Highest quality ingredients and sourcing locally as much as possible. Consumers, Food truck

Green Pastures Farm

Trout Lake, WA

greenpastures@gorge.net

509-395-2233

Multicolor eggs from chickens living the good life, grass and vegetarian feed, lots of indoor barn space for the winter, no medications except vaccinations. Retail, restaurants, on-farm sales, CSA’s. Supplying local eggs since 1993.

Hood River Vineyards and Winery

Hood River, OR

www.hoodrivervineyardsandwinery.com

hoodriverwines@gmail.com

541-386-3772

Hood River Vineyards is the Gorge’s oldest winery. We are family-owned and operated, and grow and make table wines, ports, sherry, and hard cider. Commercial, Restaurants, Consumers, Tasting room, special events at other locations.

Humble Roots Nursery

Mosier, OR

humblerootsnursery.com

humbleroots@gorge.net

503-449-3694

Plants (starts, seeds, native plants, etc.) Ethically propagated native plants of the Gorge and Pacific Northwest.

Consumers, Agencies, Non-profit organizations and Landscapers. Farm sales, contract growing.

Kiyokawa Family Orchards

Parkdale, OR

www.mthoodfruit.com

info@mthoodfruit.com

541-352-7115

Vegetables, Berries, Fruit, Beverages, Jams, jellies, and apple cider.

Family- owned and operated farm since 1911. Local and sustainably grown produce, some certified organic, and utilize a farm management system that incorporates best practices. Commercial, Institutional, Restaurants, Farmers’ Markets, Farmstands.