CGCC president search: What do you want to see in college leadership?

What leadership qualities should the next president of Columbia Gorge Community College possess in order to reflect the needs of our region?

The public is invited to join college faculty, staff and students next week in helping answer that question through a series of community forums facilitated by the search firm Gold Hill Associates.

Stakeholder forums are scheduled throughout the day on Wednesday, Oct. 11 and Thursday, Oct. 12. Community evening forums are at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the college cafeteria of Building 1, The Dalles Campus, and at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Classroom 1.310 of the Hood River Indian Creek Campus.

Daytime forums for college students, staff and faculty as well as the community at large, are at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Lecture Hall of Building 2 on The Dalles Campus, and at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday in Classroom 1.312 of the Hood River campus.

“These forums are for anyone with a stake in the college, whether the community at large, students, staff or faculty,” said Dan Spatz, community outreach manager. “This is an early opportunity to help identify the leadership qualities people would like to see in our next college president. We encourage everyone to attend one or more of the forums.”

Separate forums intended for college staff and faculty are Wednesday on The Dalles Campus and Thursday on the Hood River campus. Details on those meetings are posted on the college website.

Information from the sessions will be compiled and shared with a presidential search committee, whose members will be announced by the college board when it meets Tuesday, Oct. 10. The committee, representing members of the public, college board, college students, faculty, staff and executive leadership team, will use this guidance in drafting an official presidential profile for review and approval by the college board, and as an on-going reference throughout the search.

Dr. Preston Pulliams, chief executive of Gold Hill Associates and former president of Portland Community College, will facilitate the forums. The college board selected Gold Hill to lead the national search for the college’s next president, who is expected to be selected in the spring.

Details are on the college’s website www.cgcc.edu/presidents-office/president-search.