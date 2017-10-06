Church News for Oct. 7

Animal blessing at Riverside Sunday

Riverside Community Church will host a lively, spirit-filled worship experience on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at its location in downtown Hood River.

“People are invited to bring their beloved creatures or a photo or other symbol to the service for a time of blessing,” said Riverside Pastor Vicky Stifter. “We will gather to celebrate the life and ministry of St. Francis of Assisi and bless all of God’s good and precious creation.”

The church is located at Fourth and State streets in Hood River. For more information, visit riversideucc.com or call 541-386-1412.

Payroll, tax seminar for clergy at HR Nazarene

A clergy seminar on payroll and tax planning for pastors is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hood River Church of the Nazarene, 2168 Belmont Drive. Mid-Columbia Chapter OATC members may attend for free; cost for nonmembers is $25.

Barbara Culver, an enrolled agent, certified tax professional, accredited tax advisor, accredited tax preparer, fellow of the National Tax Practice Institute and a pastor’s wife, will present. Register by Oct. 11; contact 541-298-2829 for more information and billing information.

Culver has owned and operated Tax Center Plus since 1994, first in Kent, Wash., and now in Kennewick. She also ran a tax and accounting practice in Anchorage, Alaska. Her practice includes representation and tax preparation for individuals, businesses, trusts and estates, with a specialty in ministers’ income tax returns.

Culver and husband Mac have two sons and eight grandchildren, and live in Pasco.