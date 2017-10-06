Crush Cider Café, Waucoma host cider book author visit

Waucoma Bookstore and Crush Cider Café are hosting “Tasting Cider” author Erin James for a book talk and cider tasting on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Crush Cider Café, 1020 Wasco St. James is the editor-in-chief of CiderCraft magazine and will be discussing her new book, subtitled “The CiderCraft Guide to the Distinctive Flavors of North American Hard Cider.”

The book includes a tasting guide to 100 craft ciders and perry, along with the stories of how they are made and who's making them, plus 60 cider-based recipes, pairing suggestions, and cocktail ideas.

This complete guide to North America’s oldest beverage celebrates hard cider’s rich history and its modern makers, as well as its deliciously diverse possibilities. Flavor profiles and tasting guidelines highlight 100 selections of cider — including single varietal, dessert, hopped, and barrel-aged — plus perry, cider’s pear-based cousin. Cider pairings are featured in 30 food recipes, from Brussels sprouts salad to salmon chowder, brined quail, and poached pear frangipane.

An additional 30 cocktail recipes include creative combinations such as Maple Basil Ciderita and Pear-fect Rye Fizz.

James is the author of Tasting Cider and the editor-in-chief of CiderCraft and Sip Northwest magazines. A tenured food, beverage, and travel writer, her work has appeared in a variety of publications, including Wino Magazine, Washington State Wine, Seattle Met Bride & Groom, and Seattle Weekly. She lives in Seattle and can be found online at cidercraftmag.com.