Hood River Therapy hosts ‘survivor’ program

Leslie Reagan, OTR/L, CLT-LANA, and Laurie VanCott, MSPT, will introduce a new program for breast cancer survivors on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from noon to 1 p.m. at Hood River Therapy Clinic, 2690 May St.

“The evidence-based Strength After Breast Cancer program is a rehabilitative exercise program based on the Physical Activity and Lymphedema (PAL) Trial,” states a press release. “The PAL Trial assessed the safety and efficacy of a slow progressive resistance training program for breast cancer survivors with or at risk for lymphedema. A strength training intervention program resulted in decreased lymphedema exacerbations by 50 percent, decreased the onset of lymphedema by 70 percent (among women with five or more nodes removed), improved body composition, body image and upper body symptoms, and prevented the decline in physical function that is observed to occur in breast cancer survivors.”

Register for this free class at 541-386-2441.