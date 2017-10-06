HR Shelter Services volunteer trainings scheduled Oct. 17, 19

Hood River Shelter Services returns for a new season in November, and two trainings are scheduled for volunteers. Now in its ninth year and formerly known as the Warming Shelter, the program provides shelter, beds, meals and other services to the homeless from November through March.

Trainings will be Oct. 17 and Oct. 19, 6-8 p.m. both nights, at Riverside Community Church. Volunteers need to attend only one training session.

Riverside, at Fourth and State streets, will be the sole host site for the shelter, which last year rotated every week or two among various sites.

“Our volunteers help to compassionately provide a safe place to meet the basic human needs of those in our community without shelter,” said Laura Westermyer, hired this year as Shelter Service’s first paid coordinator. All volunteers must go through one training session. The program is designed so a volunteer can pick a date to service, bring a friend, and “share the warmth.”