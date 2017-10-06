Indigenous Peoples Day events Monday in HR

On Oct. 9, Gorge Ecumenical Ministries (GEM) invites the community to celebrate Indigenous People's Day, formally declared for the second Monday of each October by the Hood River City Council.

The event happens from 6:30-8 p.m. at Riverside Community Church in downtown Hood River.

Special guest Klairice Westley will share tribal views, reflections and a traditional dance of the Columbia River People.



Westley, a resident of Cascade Locks, is Grand Ronde, Warm Springs and Yakama. She follows the traditional Longhouse ways of the Wanapum, the Columbia River tribes, and is a traditional-foods gatherer, beadworker and moccasin maker, among other traditional arts.

A mother and grandmother, Westley has extensive experience as an educator, Native Rights activist and community volunteer.

In 2015, Westley co-founded Wanapum Fishing People Against Nestlé and, under the name of Anna Mae Leonard, held two five-day fasts in protest of the Nestlé proposal with the city of Cascade Locks to commercialize Oxbow Springs, or K'uup Waaniitcht in Sohaptin, one of the Columbia River tribal languages.