Kegler's Corner: Chad Mason Strikes Again

For the second week in a row, Chad Mason emerged as the No. 1 high scorer in all league action at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes.

This time, Chad was even better, as the young Cloud Capper engineered a mighty fine scratch 710 series in the popular Tuesday Nite Mixed league. Climbing over that 700 series barrier is always indicative of a good night’s work in this great game. Clearly, Chad is putting everybody on notice that he’s a force to be reckoned with in the top echelon of Hood River bowling.

Team of the Week:

Dave Baumsteiger, +150 (750 series); Woody Eskildsen, +132 (780 series); Joey Sheirbon, +126 (780 series); Clairice Easter, +123 (759 series); Ryan Crowther, +119 (764 series).

We had five stars who topped their averages over 100 pins last week, good enough to make our coveted big five. Leading this parade of luminaries is Dave Baumsteiger, who really had his way with the sticks in the Wednesday afternoon senior Colts and Fillies league. Dave mauled the pins with three consistent 200 games, finishing up with a nice scratch 636 set which was 150 pins over his average.

Woody Eskildsen wasn’t far behind that in the Wednesday night Fraternal league, where he bashed a big scratch 243 game on his way to an even 600 series which was 143 pins over his average. Not only has orchardist Joey Sheirbon been picking pecks and bushels of pears of late, he plucked a big bunch of pins in the Tuesday Nite Mixed, tossing a lofty scratch 256 game and 696 series. Joey’s near 700 set was 126 pins over his average.

Obviously, the Tuesday Nite Mixed was the place to be last week as newcomer Clairice Easter and Ryan Crowther also surpassed their averages over 100 pins in the session. Clairice may be the new kid on the block, but she showed a bunch of talent exceeding her average by a nifty 123 sticks and her teammate Ryan, who has also shown steady improvement in the past couple of years of league action, eclipsed his average by 119 pins in the outing.



Good bowling everybody!

League reports:

Monday evening Industrial league: Patrick Olson, 238 game & 660 series; Jeff Miller, 245 game & 659 series; Mark Chabotte, 256 game; Shaiyan Brittle, 208 game.

Tuesday morning ladies Workshirkers league: Nancy Asai, 561 series; Bernie Keys, 202 game.

Tuesday Nite Mixed league: Chad Mason, 239,237 games & 710 series; Joey Sheirbon, 255,236 games & 696 series; Jeremy Bloom, 241 game & 658 series; Ciena Brittle, 258,205 games & 619 series; Matt Webber, 235 game; Nancy Asai, 201 game.

Wednesday afternoon Senior Colts & Fillies league: Dave Baumsteiger, 215,211,210 games & 636 series; Mick Sherrell, 243,218 games & 628 series; Lynn Spellman, 265 game; Quinton Cox, 222,201 games; Bucky Klantchnek, 210 game; Lyle Sayler, 203 game.

Wednesday night Fraternal league: Roger Montavon, 640 series; Ciena Brittle, 202 game & 583 series; Patrick Olson, 268 game; Josh Worth, 258 game; Bryan Mason, 257 game; Woody Eskildsen, 243 game; Stan Pratnicki. 235 game; Bernie Keys, 212 game.

Thursday afternoon Senior Lads & Lassies league: Bernie Keys, 206 game & 566 series; Ed Busick, 201 game.