Pet of the Week: Miya is ‘happiest thing on four legs’

Oh me, oh Miya! Miya has been selected by volunteers as Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pet of the week.

This little Chihuahua weighs in at a whopping 4 pounds. Miya is about 12 years old, has maybe 10 teeth left, is mostly blind, and still she's the happiest little thing on four legs! Miya gets along just fine with her limited vision, but if you must ... if you just can't resist ... feel free to carry her around all you'd like!

Miya enjoys car rides and walks in the great outdoors — this is where she's a pro at being carried! — and loves to cuddle and keep your feet warm. She isn't quite house trained, but she's otherwise perfectly perfect.

We aren't recommending her to a home with small kids because she is too easy to topple over. Miya is current on shots, microchipped and spayed. The adoption fee for Miya is $150.

Adopt A Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster care, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions.



Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m.

Applications can be downloaded and scanned or emailed to hoodriveradopt-adog@gmail.com, or faxed to 1-877-833-7166. They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information visit www.24petwatch.com, or call 1-866-597-2424.