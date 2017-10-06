School District seeks applicants for Finance Advisory Committee

To increase communication with the public and to provide for greater citizen involvement, the Hood River County School District Board of Directors established the Finance Advisory Committee in the summer of 2013.

This committee’s primary responsibility is to monitor district financial performance. For the upcoming school year, the board of directors has directed the Finance Advisory Committee to provide capital bond projects oversight.

There is currently one community member vacancy on the Finance Advisory Committee.

The committee consists of the superintendent, the finance director, up to three board members, up to three community members, and a number of school district personnel.

Interested candidates should apply by contacting the superintendent’s office at 541-387-5014 or visiting www.hoodriver. k12.or.us for the application and guidelines.

The completed application must be received prior to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11.