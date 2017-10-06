0

Sports briefs for Oct. 7

As of Friday, October 6, 2017

Upcoming HRV games

Girls soccer plays at Henderson Stadium Saturday night, Oct. 7 against 6A Franklin. This game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff time.

The Eagles football team will be home next week for homecoming against Pendleton with a kickoff time at 7 p.m. at Henderson Stadium.

On Oct. 10, volleyball will play at home for a league title against Pendleton, this game will start at 6:30 p.m. at Vannet Court.

The Oregon Randonneurs club — The Bikenfest 200k

On Oct. 7, The Bikenfest 200k (125 mile) brevet starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Heritage Park and Ride on the Washington side of the Hood River Bridge. In this long-distance, unsupported endurance cycling ride, riders will use a route sheet and/or a GPS to follow the route to Lyle through Centerville, Goldendale, Glenwood, Trout Lake, BZ Corners and back to the start. Riders should finish by 9 pm.

You can find the links, contact information, and registration to the 2017 Bikenfest on the Oregon Randonneurs website at www.orrandonneurs.org/.

﻿

