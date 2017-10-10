Business workshop offered Oct. 13

Columbia Gorge Community College/Small Business Development Center is offering an “Increasing Your Bottom Line” workshop at the CGCC Hood River Indian Creek Campus on Friday, Oct. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cost is $20 per business.

The workshop will focus on the basic components for profit growth and how a business can develop a framework to set goals and measure results. The workshop will also provide an opportunity to discuss business strategies and share best practice experience with business peers.

Register online at www.cgcc.edu/community-ed or call 541-506-6121 for more information.