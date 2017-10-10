Children’s Park help needed

The design firm Play by Design has been chosen to help the City of Hood River lead the new community design and build process for the Children’s Park replacement.
“We’re very excited for the busy year ahead that will get us to reopening day. We’ll be looking for many volunteers throughout this time, (with) many different time commitments and skill levels,” said City Councilor Megan Saunders, who is helping lead the project.
“Currently, we’re hoping to find some folks in the community willing to help lead our efforts on community outreach and communication, volunteer recruitment and organization, and fundraising,” Saunders said. “In addition, we’d like to find one (or more) folks with knowledge of this community’s accessibility needs to help the process.”
If you are interested in helping/leading in any of these efforts, email megan.saunders@ cityofhoodriver.com.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment