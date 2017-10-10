Death Notices, Oct. 11 edition: Dorothy MacFarlane, Nellie Edwards, Charles Smith and Bob Newman

Dorothy MacFarlane

Dorothy MacFarlane passed away on Oct. 6, 2017, at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Dorothy was born on July 2, 1928, and was 89 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Nellie Edwards Nellie Edwards passed away on Oct. 6, 2017, in Hood River, Ore. Nellie was born on Dec. 15, 1923, and was 93 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Charles Smith

Charles Irvin Smith, age 92, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Oct. 3, 2017, at a local assisted living facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Bob Newman

Bob Newman, age 86, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Oct. 5, 2017, at a local assisted living facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.