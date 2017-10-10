Death Notices, Oct. 11 edition: Dorothy MacFarlane, Nellie Edwards, Charles Smith and Bob Newman

Dorothy MacFarlane
Dorothy MacFarlane passed away on Oct. 6, 2017, at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Dorothy was born on July 2, 1928, and was 89 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Nellie Edwards Nellie Edwards passed away on Oct. 6, 2017, in Hood River, Ore. Nellie was born on Dec. 15, 1923, and was 93 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Charles Smith
Charles Irvin Smith, age 92, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Oct. 3, 2017, at a local assisted living facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Bob Newman
Bob Newman, age 86, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Oct. 5, 2017, at a local assisted living facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
More like this story
- Death Notices for Jan. 7: Aaron Davis, Melvin Olmstead, Nellie Hjaltalin, Jean Thomas, Nicolas Gonzales and Marjorie Newbury
- Death notices for Dec. 3: Ronald Holliday, Curtis Lang, Levona Geary, Kenneth Dayley and Dorothy Scott
- Death notices for March 8: Edward Ganley, Karen Griffith, John Chelson and David Davis
- Death Notices for Aug. 2: James Byers, Guy Fallon, Earl Ayres, Jimmie Wideman, Nellie Busick, Alice Yolanda Land and Clara Hooser
- Death notices for May 6: Hadley Whiting, Betty Vance, Gary Schoenecker, Gary Schuhart, Vern Riddle, James Faught and Jerry Swindell
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment