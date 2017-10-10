‘Monster Mash’ Halloween fundraiser benefits WS schools

The White Salmon Valley K-8 PTO presents their annual Monster Mash fundraiser event on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-7:30 p.m. at Henkle Middle School, White Salmon.

The event will provide Halloween fun including activities such as carnival games, a haunted hallway and costume contests. Beneventi's Pizza and Halloween treats will be available for purchase.

Admission is $4 per person and includes four carnival tickets (extra tickets are two for $1). Children ages 5 and under get in free.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to enrich the education of kindergarten through eighth grade students in White Salmon schools.

For more information visit whitson.wsvsd.org.