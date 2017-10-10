Service Announcements for Oct. 11 edition: Theodore Perry and Terry Vann

Theodore Perry

Theodore William Perry, 86, passed away quietly and comfortably surrounded by his family on Sept. 29, 2017. Ted spent almost his entire life in Hood River, but was born Friedrich William Schaefer in Denver, Colo., on June 12, 1931.

A memorial service will be held at the Mosier Grange on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m.

Terry Vann

Terry A. Vann passed away Oct. 6, 2017, in Damascus, Ore., with family by his side. Terry was born Aug. 13, 1947, and was 70 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are planned for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.