Entertainment Update for Oct. 11

Jazz, Funkship show Oct. 15

On Sunday, Oct. 15, Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Jazz Collective Big Band will be joined by Funkship for an evening of high-energy jazz and soul music.

The concert is at 7:30 p.m. at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and children (10-17) and free for kids under 10, available at the door or at gorgeorchestra.org.

The Jazz Collective Big Band is made up of professional musicians, music educators, and amateurs with a mission to explore a wide range of jazz styles.

Funkship is a collection of singers, horn players and rhythm section playing classic soul, funk, and rhythm and blues tunes. Jazz Collective guitarist Rod Krehbiel captains the Funkship.

Crow & Canyon at Ruins

Jojami Entertainment and Springhouse Cellar present the 2017 Ruins Tuesday Music Series in Hood River. Admission is free and all-ages until 7 p.m., when it becomes $3 entry and 21 and over. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a 6 p.m. start time for the opening act.

Oct. 10, Crow & The Canyon with Jenny Lee



Oct. 17, Sam Densmore Band

Oct. 24, Oddjob Ensemble with The Heligoats

Springhouse Cellar, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Bret Lucich at Zim’s

Coming up at Zim’s:

Special guest "The Bret Lucich Show,” Oct. 13-14 from 7-10 p.m. Critics say it’s a “one man show, and he puts on a great one. Dancing and sing alongs guaranteed.”

Zim's Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles, 541-296-2368.

Tillinghast at White Buffalo

Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m, songwriter Richard Tillinghast, known for his melodic porch-side rythms, story-telling and sense of humor, performs at the White Buffalo.

White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

